Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manning & Napier stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $156.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

