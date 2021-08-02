Geode Capital Management LLC Has $566,000 Position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of LightPath Technologies worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $404,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPTH stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 million, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.37.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

