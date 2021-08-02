Geode Capital Management LLC Has $595,000 Position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 184.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F-star Therapeutics were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.81. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSTX. William Blair began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

