Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,673 Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $2,977,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGM opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62. Motorsport Games Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

