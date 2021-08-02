Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,844 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inpixon were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inpixon during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inpixon by 121,701,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inpixon during the 4th quarter valued at $3,060,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inpixon stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.18. Inpixon has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 341.07%.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

