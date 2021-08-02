George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$120.00 to C$138.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as $104.13 and last traded at $104.13, with a volume of 76 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.13.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.28.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

