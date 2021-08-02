GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$43.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.