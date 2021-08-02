GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Shares of GFL opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 53.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

