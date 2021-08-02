GigCapital4, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th

GigCapital4’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. GigCapital4 had issued 31,200,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $312,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of GigCapital4’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GIGGU stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15. GigCapital4 has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIGGU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

