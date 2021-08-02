Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by 2,500.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $193.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

