Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,103.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 44,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81.

