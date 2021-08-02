Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.44. 850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,884. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Global X DAX Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.