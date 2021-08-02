GlobalBoost-Y Reaches One Day Volume of $9,134.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $647,787.45 and approximately $9,134.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,834.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.74 or 0.06578592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.98 or 0.01390486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00359632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00130010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.31 or 0.00608513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00372290 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00288599 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

