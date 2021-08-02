Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLUC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,352. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

