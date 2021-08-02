Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $168.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

