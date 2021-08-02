Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $243.50 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $248.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.