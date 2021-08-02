Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,855 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 78,708 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,377,000.

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80.

