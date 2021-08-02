Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 725 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $10,187,619.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,368.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX opened at $113.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $114.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.