Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Update

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,300 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the June 30th total of 646,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

GDEN opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.50. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.