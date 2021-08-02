Golden Green Inc. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 117,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 21,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 12,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,662 shares of company stock worth $181,789,449. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.58 on Monday, hitting $381.36. 59,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,771. The firm has a market cap of $377.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

