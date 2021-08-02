Golden Green Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 1.7% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.22. The company had a trading volume of 45,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,682. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

