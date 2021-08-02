Golden Green Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 0.8% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schlumberger by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 642,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 176,037 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.01.

SLB traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. 468,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,126,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

