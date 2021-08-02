Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 227,660 Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 505.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,660 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOAC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 33.3% in the first quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOAC opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.72.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

