Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $63.40.

