Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.27% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 143.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 166,461 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 260,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 130,024 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $470,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 279,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

