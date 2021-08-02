Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 39,602 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,602 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,674 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 957,320 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 800,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of INN opened at $9.01 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $956.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.42.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

