GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $244,200.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $754,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $24,204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.