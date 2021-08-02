Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDCE stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

