Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $403.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

