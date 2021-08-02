Gradient Investments LLC Has $64,000 Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 364.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

