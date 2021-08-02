Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 186.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $239.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $243.68.

