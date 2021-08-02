Gradient Investments LLC Sells 150 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $123.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

