Gradient Investments LLC Sells 327 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Charter Communications by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Charter Communications by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.54.

Charter Communications stock opened at $744.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $707.23. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $554.26 and a 12 month high of $749.31. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.