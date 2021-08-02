Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $36.04 on Monday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.