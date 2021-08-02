Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $945,000 Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of StoneX Group worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,394,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 162.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 67.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

