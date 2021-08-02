Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $961,000 Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 102,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 385,997 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 736,458 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,220 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

