Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,380 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SXI opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

