Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,638 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of AZZ worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

AZZ stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

