Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,039 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,080 shares of company stock valued at $627,862. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

