Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 852 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,500 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $95.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.57.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

