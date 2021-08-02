Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 1,005,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 107,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.02 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.