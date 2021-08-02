Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $219,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $327,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,080 shares of company stock worth $627,862. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

