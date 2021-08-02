Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 516,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.14 target price for the company.

Shares of GRNWF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,198. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

