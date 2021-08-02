GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.57.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 27.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

