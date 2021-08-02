GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.57.
NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 27.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
