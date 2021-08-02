Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Grifols stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Grifols has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

