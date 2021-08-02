Grin Market Cap Hits $22.29 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Grin has a market capitalization of $22.29 million and $3.29 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,303.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.14 or 0.06663971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.27 or 0.01387355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00358368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00131206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.89 or 0.00592556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00373009 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00292439 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 80,017,800 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.