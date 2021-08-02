Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 652,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.