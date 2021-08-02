Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $121.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.20.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
