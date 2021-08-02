Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $121.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAC opened at $114.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

