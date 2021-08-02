HackenAI Market Capitalization Reaches $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00102942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,428.56 or 1.00212559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00848238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

