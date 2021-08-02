Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises about 5.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $61,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,984,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.19. 4,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

